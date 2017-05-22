May 22 Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says in conjunction with partnership, co is investing in minority equity stake in Kony & will have a seat on its board of directors

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says financial terms of investment are not being disclosed