BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Diebold Nixdorf Inc
* Says entered into a managed services agreement with TD Bank Group in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing
* Diebold Nixdorf - as per agreement, co will provide support to TD's multivendor network of more than 5,000 automated teller machines in North America
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results