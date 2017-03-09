March 9 Diebold Nixdorf Inc
* Diebold Nixdorf announces change to Europe manufacturing
footprint
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - plans to close its manufacturing
facility located near Budapest in Gyál, Hungary
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - production activities from Hungary
site will be integrated into other facilities in company's
global manufacturing network
* Diebold Nixdorf - hungary facility currently employs
approximately 150 people; separation packages will be made
available to support impacted employees
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - production and related operations at
hungary facility will be phased out by end of Q3 in 2017
