March 9 Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf announces change to Europe manufacturing footprint

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - plans to close its manufacturing facility located near Budapest in Gyál, Hungary

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - production activities from Hungary site will be integrated into other facilities in company's global manufacturing network

* Diebold Nixdorf - hungary facility currently employs approximately 150 people; separation packages will be made available to support impacted employees

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - production and related operations at hungary facility will be phased out by end of Q3 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: