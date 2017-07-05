BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf sees FY 2017 revenue $4.7 bln to $4.8 bln

July 5 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2017 financial outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Earnings per share on expected to be $0.95-$1.15 on a non-GAAP basis for FY 2017

* Is in process of closing its books for Q2 2017

* Diebold Nixdorf - Co expects orders, revenue and adjusted EBITDA in period to be comparable with Q1 results

* Increasing DN2020 net savings target to $240 million

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - Delay in systems rollouts also has a negative impact on company's service business

* Earnings loss per share on a GAAP basis is now expected to be in range of $1.65-$1.45 for FY 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $4.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S