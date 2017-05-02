BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 D'ieteren SA:
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
* D'Ieteren is advised by Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Limited Source text: bit.ly/2qAycnE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)