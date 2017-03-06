BRIEF-Internity shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div. of 0.07 zloty/shr
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 6 D'Ieteren SA:
* FY consolidated sales amounted to 6,471.7 million euros ($6.85 billion), up by 7.2 pct compared to 2015
* FY operating income 133.7 million euros vs 234.8 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated result before tax reached 99.6 million euros in 2016 compared to 196.4 million euros in 2015
* Proposes to increase the gross dividend from 0.90 euro per share for 2015 to 0.95 euro per share for 2016
* For 2017 co aims at an adjusted consolidated result before tax, group’s share, that is about 10 pct higher compared to 241.6 million euros in 2016
* For 2017 D’Ieteren Auto aims at a slightly higher adjusted result before tax, group’s share, thanks to market share gains
* For 2017 Belron’s adjusted result before tax, group’s share, expected at 19.0 million euros in 2017 versus 9.5 million euros in 2016
* Moleskine is expected to grow its adjusted result before tax, group’s share, by more than 10 pct in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mbAk4a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.