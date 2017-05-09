China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 9 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd:
* Finance lease agreement was entered into between Differ Financial and customer as lessee
* Pursuant to deal, Differ Financial has agreed to purchase equipment from seller at aggregate consideration of US$19.5 million of financing to customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed