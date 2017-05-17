UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrade of Australian banks won't raise funding costs - analysts
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
May 17 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc files for offering up to 26.5 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qSTCAF) Further company coverage:
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.