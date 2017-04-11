BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.
* Says aims to list about 25 percent of its existing share capital on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in May.
* Says shares on offer belong to existing shareholders.
* Says Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to act as global coordinators, while BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial Services will coordinate the subscription registry.
* Says prospectus pending approval from the Dutch financial regulator. The firm is registered in the Netherlands.
* Listing would be the first IPO on Bucharest bourse in years, and one of the largest by a private firm. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: