April 11 Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Says aims to list about 25 percent of its existing share capital on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in May.

* Says shares on offer belong to existing shareholders.

* Says Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to act as global coordinators, while BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial Services will coordinate the subscription registry.

* Says prospectus pending approval from the Dutch financial regulator. The firm is registered in the Netherlands.

* Listing would be the first IPO on Bucharest bourse in years, and one of the largest by a private firm. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas)