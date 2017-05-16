May 16 Romanian cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Shares of cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V., which had completed an initial public offering last week, started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

* DIGI shares open at 41.7 lei ($10.11) in debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange versus IPO price of 40 lei per share.

* DIGI closed its share subscription on May 10.

