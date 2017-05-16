BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Romanian cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.
* Shares of cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V., which had completed an initial public offering last week, started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
* DIGI shares open at 41.7 lei ($10.11) in debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange versus IPO price of 40 lei per share.
* DIGI closed its share subscription on May 10.
Further company coverage: DIGI.BX ($1 = 4.1262 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.