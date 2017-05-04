BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Digi International:
* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2017 results
* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce operating expenses in near term
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $45.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.3 million
* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic alternatives including a restructuring of certain operations in EMEA region
* Digi International - for third fiscal quarter of 2017, Digi projects revenue to be in a range of $44 million to $47 million
* Digi International -for third fiscal quarter of 2017, Digi projects income per diluted share from continuing operations to be in a range of $0.03 to $0.06
* Digi International - for full fiscal year 2017, Digi projects revenue to be in a range of $182 million to $189 million
* Digi International - sees fy income per diluted share from continuing operations to be in a range of $0.24 to $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $53.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $203.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering