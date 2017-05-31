BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 DIGIA OYJ
* REG-BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DIGIA PLC DECIDED ON AN APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION RIGHTS OFFERING
* IS OFFERING ITS SHAREHOLDERS A MAXIMUM OF 5,948,078 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 2,10 PER EACH OFFER SHARE
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.