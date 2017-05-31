May 31 DIGIA OYJ

* REG-BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DIGIA PLC DECIDED ON AN APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION RIGHTS OFFERING

* ‍IS OFFERING ITS SHAREHOLDERS A MAXIMUM OF 5,948,078 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 2,10 PER EACH OFFER SHARE​