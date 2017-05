April 28 DIGIA OYJ:

* REG-DIGIA PLC IS PREPARING ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR ITS GROWTH STRATEGY: THE COMPANY HAS MADE AN AGREEMENT ON CONDITIONAL BANK FINANCING AND IS PLANNING A RIGHTS ISSUE

* ACCORDING TO A PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE, RIGHTS ISSUE WOULD AMOUNT TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 12.5 MILLION, AND, MARKET CONDITIONS PERMITTING, IT WOULD BE CARRIED OUT DURING Q2 OF 2017

* HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR COMPANY'S PRESENT SHAREHOLDERS TO FINANCE ITS PLANNED GROWTH STRATEGY

* HAS ALSO SIGNED AN AGREEMENT ON NEW LONG-TERM BANK FINANCING WITH DANSKE BANK PLC

* COMPANY AIMS TO GROW AT A CONSIDERABLY FASTER PACE THAN IT MARKET AND SEEKS AN AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH OF 15 PER CENT DURING STRATEGY PERIOD 2016-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)