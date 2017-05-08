May 8 Digicel Ltd

* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020

* Expects to increase indebtedness under new term loans in an amount sufficient for co to repay in full $250 million principal amount

* Digicel plans to repay notes through a cash tender offer, redemption or combination thereof