June 1Sharp Corp

* Says Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S. filed a lawsuit against the company and its unit Sharp Electronics (Europe) GmbH (SEEG), as well as Universal Media Corporation/Slovakia/s.r.o (U.M.C), which can sell Sharp brand LCD TV in Europe, claiming compensation for damages of 1 million Turkish liras (31 million yen)

Source text in Japanese:

