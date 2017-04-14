BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Digi.Com Bhd
* Digitel, has issued the first series of IMTN amounting to 900.0 million RGT in nominal value pursuant to the imtn programme
* First series IMTN is not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings, EPS and net assets per share of digi.com
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections