BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 DIGIGRAM SA:
* SHAREHOLDERS SIGN PROVISIONAL SALE AGREEMENT TO SELL 29.65% OF COMPANY'S CAPITAL TO SAFE AND SOUND GROUP
* SHARE PRICE EUR 1 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sbD3Ao Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29