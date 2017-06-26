US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Digimarc Corp:
* Digimarc announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Digimarc Corp says has entered into purchase agreement to sell 500,000 common shares in registered direct offering to certain investor at $35.55 per share
* Digimarc Corp says intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing