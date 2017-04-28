April 28 Digirad Corp

* Digirad Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $29.1 million versus $31.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $125 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $31.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $128.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share