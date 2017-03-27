UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 27 Digital Ally Inc -
* Announces 2016 operating results
* Q4 revenue fell 32 percent to $3.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million