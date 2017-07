July 4 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* Psyonix and 505 Games Have Mutually Agreed to Terminate Their Rocket League Retail Distribution Contract Effective July 1, 2017

* from July 1 on, Psyonix Will Take on All Retail Responsibilities for Physical Copies of Rocket League

* 505 GAMES WILL RECEIVE REVENUES RECORDED SO FAR AND WILL RECEIVE A REDUCTION ON ROYALTY CONTRACTUALLY DUE Source text: reut.rs/2sHN9ol Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)