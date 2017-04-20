BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
April 20 Digital Bros SpA:
* Unit 505 Games signs agreement with Wanxin Media assigning exclusive rights to publish and distribute in Greater China market through local digital PC marketplaces Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Virginia and Quarantine
* The agreement provides for 50 pct royalty of net revenues to the group Source text: bit.ly/2pWijrh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
* Q1 2017 CONSOLIDATED INCOME AT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO