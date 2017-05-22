BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22Digital China Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the network technology co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j97SR2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla