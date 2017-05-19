BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 Digital China Holdings Ltd
* Company, HC International, seller and Beijing Huicong Internet Information Technology entered into subscription agreement
* Seller conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, JV interest for consideration of rmb1.08 billion
* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain after taxation of about hk$220 million as a result of disposal and acquisition
* Proceeds of disposal are intended to be used for subscription of HC subscription shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions