May 19 Digital China Holdings Ltd

* Company, HC International, seller and Beijing Huicong Internet Information Technology entered into subscription agreement

* Seller conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, JV interest for consideration of rmb1.08 billion

* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain after taxation of about hk$220 million as a result of disposal and acquisition

* Proceeds of disposal are intended to be used for subscription of HC subscription shares