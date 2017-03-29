BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Digital China Holdings Ltd
* Denis Shing Fai Yip will be appointed as a chief executive officer of company
* Denis will be appointed together with Lin Yang, who will continue to serve as ceo and an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes