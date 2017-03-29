March 29 Digital China Holdings Ltd

* The board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 december 2016

* Fy profit attributable to equity holders of parent hk$389.3 million versus hk$ 661.7 million

* Fy revenue hk$12.25 billion versus hk$10.63 billion