BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 Digital Chosun :
* Says it changed CEO to Kim Yeong Su from Kim Chan, due to Kim Chan's retirement, effective March 24
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/p0TtC3
(Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement