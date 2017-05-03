BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Digital Power Corp
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
* Digital Power Corp - entry into an agreement that, upon consummation, will result in acquisition of control of Microphase Corporation
* Digital Power Corp- deal includes co acquiring 1.6 million shares of MPC common stock, representing 58 pct of MPC's issued and outstanding shares
* Digital Power Corp- anticipated net income may not match growth in gross revenues and may continue to experience losses through 2017 and 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results