June 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal for transaction valued at
approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal immediately accretive to
financial metrics and improves balance sheet strength
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - transaction has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Digital
Realty and Dupont Fabros
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - Dupont Fabros shareholders will
receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 digital realty shares
per Dupont Fabros share
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - combination of two companies is
expected to create an opportunity to realize up to $18 million
of annualized overhead savings
* Digital Realty Trust - fixed exchange ratio represents
total enterprise value of about $7.6 billion, including $1.6
billion of assumed debt and excluding deal costs
* Digital Realty Trust- debt assumed in deal expected to be
permanently refinanced with combination of investment grade
corporate bonds,other financings
* Digital Realty Trust - BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup are
acting as financial advisors & Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as
legal advisor to co
* Digital Realty Trust - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting
as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal
advisor to Dupont Fabros
* Digital Realty Trust - co and Dupont Fabros entered into
agreement under which Dupont Fabros will merge with Digital
Realty in all-stock transaction
* Digital Realty Trust - obtained fully committed bridge
loan facility from BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup which will be
available, if needed, to finance deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: