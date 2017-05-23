A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 Digital Realty Trust Inc:
* Digital Realty Trust Inc -unit issued and sold eur125 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate guaranteed notes due 2019
* Digital Realty Trust - interest on notes is payable quarterly in arrears on feb 22, may 22, august 22 and nov 22 of each year, beginning on august 22, 2017
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - intend to use net proceeds from offering of notes to temporarily repay borrowings under global revolving credit facility
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - notes will bear interest at rate per annum, reset quarterly, equal to three-month euribor plus 0.50% - sec filing
* Digital realty trust inc - interest rate on notes for initial interest period will be 0.169% Source text (bit.ly/2resYSL) Further company coverage:
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.