May 2 Digitalglobe Inc

* Digitalglobe reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $209.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 revenue in a range of $840 million to $865 million

* Digitalglobe Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $380 million to $395 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: