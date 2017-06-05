June 5 DigitalGlobe Inc

* DigitalGlobe - will launch Securewatch sites monitoring service, which provides regular current satellite images from multiple commercial providers

* DigitalGlobe Inc - Geonews will be available for all Securewatch subscribers starting summer 2017

* DigitalGlobe- Securewatch sites monitoring package, additional human landscape layers on country scale to be available for Securewatch subscribers in late 2017