BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(6.4 million yuan)
* Says increased investment of platform transformation as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f5uh91
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes