Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc:

* Interim Dividend 8.64 Penceper Share

* SAYS ‍HY REVENUE GBP 169.8 MILLION VERSUS GBP 158.0 MILLION​

* SAYS HY ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT GBP 59.5 MILLION VERSUS GBP 55.6 MILLION​

* SAYS HY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX GBP 46.1 MILLION VERSUS GBP 42.4 MILLION​

* Says Hy ‍Number of Deaths 308,000 Versus 302,000​

* SAYS ‍GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* SAYS ‍GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* SAYS ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT NUMBER OF DEATHS IN 2017 TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN 2016​