US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Dilip Buildcon Ltd
* Got provisional completion certificate for project of 'ADONI to madhavaram via mantralayam section
* Says has successfully completed the said project 102 days prior to the schedule completion date
* Entitled to received the maximum bonus amount INR 49.2 million Source text: bit.ly/2nYEexc Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)