March 9 Dilip Buildcon Ltd:

* Co's SPV got provisional completion certificate as declaration of commercial operations date for project Hatta –Fathepura – Rajpura – Silapuri – Banjna - Darguwa

* Project cost of 742.5 million rupees

* Company is entitled to receive maximum bonus of INR 153.9 million from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp