US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 Dilip Buildcon Ltd:
* Co's SPV got provisional completion certificate as declaration of commercial operations date for project Hatta –Fathepura – Rajpura – Silapuri – Banjna - Darguwa
* Project cost of 742.5 million rupees
* Company is entitled to receive maximum bonus of INR 153.9 million from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp Source text: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)