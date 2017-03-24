March 24 Dilip Buildcon Ltd:

* Says DBL-DECO consortium emerged lowest-1 (L1) bidder in reverse auction by Damodar Valley for MDO tender of tubed coal block at Jharkhand

* Says expected life of mine to be 29 years; mineable reserves of block are 130 million metric tonnes Source text: bit.ly/2nPa6s5 Further company coverage: