May 11 Dillard's Inc:

* Dillard's Inc reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.12

* Q1 sales $1.418 billion

* Dillard's Inc sees capital expenditures for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018 of $125 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dillard's Inc - inventory increased 4 percent at April 29, 2017 compared to April 30, 2016

* Dillard's Inc qtrly total merchandise sales (which excludes cdi) for $1.386 billion versus $1.449 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: