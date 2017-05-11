BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Dillard's Inc:
* Dillard's Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.12
* Q1 sales $1.418 billion
* Dillard's Inc sees capital expenditures for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018 of $125 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dillard's Inc - inventory increased 4 percent at April 29, 2017 compared to April 30, 2016
* Dillard's Inc qtrly total merchandise sales (which excludes cdi) for $1.386 billion versus $1.449 billion
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account