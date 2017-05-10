UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Dimension Therapeutics Inc:
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - to discontinue development of dtx101, an investigational aavrh10-based gene therapy product
* Dimension Therapeutics - decision on dtx101 on observation that data would not meet co's minimum target product profile for continued development
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - does not believe outcome of dtx101 program will affect ongoing phase 1/2 clinical development of dtx301
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - expects cash, among others to enable co to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2018
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $3.6 million versus $2.2 million
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses approximately $13.7 million compared to $8.8 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK