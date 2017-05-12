Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Dingyi Group Investment Ltd
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and joint venture company entered into joint venture agreement
* Parties expect that they will invest up to an aggregate rmb 250 mln into jv co, of which rmb 90mln will be contributed by company
* Agreement to form a joint venture for investment advisory services, wholesale and retails of pharmaceutical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester