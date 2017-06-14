BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Dingyi Group Investment
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects
* Upon completion of transaction, joint venture co will be owned as to 76.92% by ccil and 23.08% by hoping medical
* Parties expect that they will invest up to rmb 650 million into joint venture company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28