New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Dining Concepts Holdings Ltd
* Shareholders' loan agreement was entered into between Dining Concepts Indo Gold, Minrish and Uttamchandani as lenders and company as borrower
* Pursuant to loan agreement lenders will provide a loan to company
* Lenders have severally agreed to provide a term loan to company in aggregate amount of hk$15 million Source text (bit.ly/2obvp6A) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.