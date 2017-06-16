Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
* SELLS TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 110 MILLION AND FOR SALE SEK 90 MILLION
* REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION IS WITH LERSTENEN
* CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE ON 1 OCTOBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.