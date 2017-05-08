May 8 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* Diplomat acquires WRB Communications

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock

* Diplomat - under terms of a 2-year contingent earnout, WRB can earn an additional payout of up to $1 million based upon achievement of EBITDA-based targets