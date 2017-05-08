BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:
* Diplomat acquires WRB Communications
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock
* Diplomat - under terms of a 2-year contingent earnout, WRB can earn an additional payout of up to $1 million based upon achievement of EBITDA-based targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.