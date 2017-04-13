April 13 Celgene Corp:

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - on March 31,co, units, Celgene Corp entered into a pharmacy distribution and services agreement to be effective July 1, 2017

* Diplomat pharmacy - on effective date, agreement will replace co's current agreement with Celgene, as amended, which is set to expire on June 30, 2017

* Diplomat pharmacy - agreement sets forth terms and conditions on which company will purchase specialty drugs from Celgene and provide certain services

* Diplomat Pharmacy - under terms services to be provided in connection with dispensing prescriptions for specialty drugs after expiration of current deal