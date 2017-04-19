BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc says will dispense zejula to treat recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer
* Zejula is manufactured by Tesaro Inc, which anticipates launching Zejula in United States in late April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results