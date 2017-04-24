BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Directel Holdings Limited:
* Expected to record a loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected loss due to continuing low level in monthly average number of activated phone numbers & airtime usage by users Source text: [bit.ly/2pW6fqJ] Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement