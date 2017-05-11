BRIEF-Amper sees to reach net cash position of 43 mln euros at end-2017
* SEES TO REACH NET CASH POSITION OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS AFTER PACIFICO SUR SALE IS COMPLETE AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon:
May 12 Directel Holdings Ltd
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
* Loss attributable for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$3.7 million versus loss of HK$6.1 million
* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term