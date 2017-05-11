May 12 Directel Holdings Ltd

* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent

* Loss attributable for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$3.7 million versus loss of HK$6.1 million

* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017