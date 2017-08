Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mondelez

* Dirk Van de Put to become CEO of Mondelēz International as long-time CEO Irene Rosenfeld retires

* Van de Put will also join company's board of directors

* Rosenfeld will continue as chairman of board until March 31, 2018

* Dirk Van de Put is current president and CEO of McCain Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: