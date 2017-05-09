May 9 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT announces new chief financial officer

* Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer

* Mcnair's official appointment to CFO is scheduled for June 1, 2017