BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :
* DIRTT announces new chief financial officer
* Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer
* Mcnair's official appointment to CFO is scheduled for June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.